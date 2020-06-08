Forest City Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedule

2020 Forest City (KIOW) Broadcast Schedule
* = Conference Game
BOLD = Home Game
- June 15th – TBA – Will be baseball
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 16th – Forest City Softball vs Estherville Lincoln Central
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 17th – Forest City Baseball vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura *
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 18th – Forest City Softball @ Humboldt
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 19th – Forest City Baseball @ North Union *
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 22nd – Forest City Softball vs North Iowa *
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 23rd – Forest City Baseball @ Central Springs
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 24th – Forest City Softball vs Spirit Lake
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 25th – Forest City Baseball vs Neman Catholic
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- June 26th – Forest City Softball @ West Hancock *
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- June 30th – Forest City Baseball vs West Hancock
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm
- July 1st – Forest City Softball @ Bishop Garrigan *
- Pregame 5:50 pm
- First Pitch 6:00 pm
- July 2nd – Forest City Baseball vs Clear Lake
- Pregame 7:20 pm
- First Pitch 7:30 pm