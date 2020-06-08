Forest City Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedule

June 8, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Forest City Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedule

2020 Forest City (KIOW) Broadcast Schedule 

 

* = Conference Game 

BOLD = Home Game  

 

    • June 15th – TBA – Will be baseball 
      • Pregame 7:20 pm 
      • First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  • June 16th – Forest City Softball vs Estherville Lincoln Central 

 

      • Pregame 5:50 pm 
      • First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  • June 17th – Forest City Baseball vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura *

 

      • Pregame 7:20 pm 
      • First Pitch 7:30 pm
  • June 18th – Forest City Softball @ Humboldt 
    • Pregame 7:20 pm 
    • First Pitch 7:30 pm
  • June 19th – Forest City Baseball @ North Union *
    • Pregame 7:20 pm 
    • First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  • June 22nd – Forest City Softball vs North Iowa *

 

    • Pregame 5:50 pm 
    • First Pitch 6:00 pm
  • June 23rd – Forest City Baseball @ Central Springs 
      • Pregame 7:20 pm 
      • First Pitch 7:30 pm 

 

  • June 24th – Forest City Softball vs Spirit Lake 

 

      • Pregame 5:50 pm 
      • First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  • June 25th – Forest City Baseball vs Neman Catholic

 

      • Pregame 7:20 pm 
      • First Pitch 7:30 pm
  •  June 26th – Forest City Softball @ West Hancock *
    • Pregame 5:50 pm 
    • First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  • June 30th – Forest City Baseball vs West Hancock

 

      • Pregame 7:20 pm
      • First Pitch 7:30 pm 
  • July 1st – Forest City Softball @ Bishop Garrigan *
    • Pregame 5:50 pm 
    • First Pitch 6:00 pm 

 

  • July 2nd – Forest City Baseball  vs Clear Lake

 

    • Pregame 7:20 pm 
    • First Pitch 7:30 pm

 

