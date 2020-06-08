Cody Allen Gouge, age 30, passed away June 3, 2020 in Belmond, Iowa.

Visitation will be Monday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Homes, 528 E. Main Street, Klemme, IA.

Cody was born October 26, 1989 in Britt, Iowa. He is survived by his father David Gouge of Mason City-IA, mother Teresa Gouge of Klemme-IA, a brother Christopher Haag of Klemme-IA, a sister Clarissa Gouge of Coeur D’ Alene-ID, grandfather Rodney Wohlert of Garner, IA; grandmother Sharon Wohlert of Garner, IA; nephew Michael Haag of Mason City, IA; niece Angel Haag of Olwein-IA, among many other extended family relatives.

Please, if you feel encouraged in remembrance of Cody Allen, send flowers to Andrews Funeral Homes 528 east Main Street Klemme, Iowa 50449, cards may be sent to Andrews Funeral Homes PO BOX 224, Belmond, IA 50421.

If you feel led to donate to help cover costs of funeral arrangements, all donations are warmly welcomed and can be securely donated to the go fund me account created at https://gf.me/u/x7hfah – All immediate family members are eternally grateful.

Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474