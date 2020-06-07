SUNDAY TALK: Gassman On Issues Facing the Iowa Legislature This Week

Following the pandemic scare, the Iowa Legislature resumes its sessions this week facing a number of issues. One of those is how online learning will look in the future. The legislature will look at several rules that need to be established to create uniformity among school districts in order to meet graduation requirements.

Medical malpractice suits from the pandemic are in need of regulation according to many in the legislature. When it comes to large scale events like concerts or public gatherings, legislators want to make sure that proper procedures are followed such as masks, gloves, sanitation, otherwise there would be a justification for lawsuits. Some legislators want to set these limits.

Representative Tedd Gassman took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these initiatives in the Iowa Legislature in our Sunday Talk.