Forest City Community School Board to Meet Monday

The Forest City Community School Board will meet on Monday via teleconference to discuss a number of issues. The board will hear a number of reports and handle an open enrollment request. They will also deal with personnel matters including contracts, resignations, and contract adjustments.

The board will address any lingering issues with the NIACC Regional Education Center including the Contract for Entrepreneurship Academy, Health Careers Academy, and Concurrent Enrollment Career Link Courses before turning their attention to the Class of 2020 Graduate List and Hall of Fame inductees. They will examine high school activity reports while addressing any changes that need to be made to the Elementary, Middle School, and High School Handbooks.

Along with financial statements and bills, the board will address High School Graduation Ceremony options for the Class of 2020.

This meeting of the Forest City Community School Board will be made available to the public via telephone at 1 319-449-2267, PIN: 179 435 128# as allowed by Iowa Code Section 21.8.