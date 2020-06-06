Forest City Parks Board to Discuss Pool Operations

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Board will meet on Monday to review policies in place about the coronavirus and whether shelter reservations should begin to be taken. Other parts of the park such as playgrounds and other items affected by the coronavirus shutdown will also be discussed.

The board will also turn its attention to the aquatic center and a possible opening this summer. Park officials say that the board is looking out for the best interests of the children and patrons of the pool. The center is currently undergoing some repairs that don’t allow for the pool to be open yet. Once the repairs are completed, the pool can be filled and chemicals can be added to make the pool available for the general public. That process can take up to 14 days before everything would be ready.

Officials are hopeful that the pool can be ready before the end of the month. Governor Kim Reynolds would also have to declare an “open swim” which may come as early as the middle of June. Pools can be open for swim lessons and lap swims, but nothing else is allowed at this time.

The board will meet on Monday at 5:30 pm in the on the Civic Stage in the Civic Auditorium.