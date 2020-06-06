Britt’s Hobo Days are Cancelled for 2020

The Britt Hobo Days Committee has announced that the annual August event will not take place this year out of concerns about the pandemic and other factors. Hobo Days Committee member Amy Boekelman explains.

Another concern is the loss in revenue from fundraisers that couldn’t happen because of the near shelter in place orders from Governor Kim Reynolds and the possible loss in attendance out of coronavirus concerns.

Carnival vendors typically have a number of sites to stage events and the first part of the tour usually pays for insurance to operate. Since so many events are canceling nationwide, carnival operators are forced to shutdown for the year.

Boekelman and the rest of the committee are already gearing up on the planning for Hobo Days 2021. Vendors and carnival operators are already committing to the event, but it will take funds raised through donations and fundraisers over the next year. Those who would be interested in donating towards the 2021 Hobo Days event can mail their donation to Britt Hobo Days Association, P. O. Box 193, Britt, IA 50423 or attend one of the upcoming fundraising events yet to be announced.