Wright County Fair Announces Cancellations

Wright County Fair Board officials have announced the cancellation of the grandstand entertainment, food stands , open class exhibits, carnival queen contest, camping, and vendors for the 2020 edition.

The fair board issued a statement attributing its decision to “the uncertainty of social distancing guidelines and the safety those involved with the fair. What has not been cancelled is what other cancelled area county fairs have done by 4H and FFA members. Livestock and static exhibits may be livestreamed so that those who cannot come to the fairgrounds can still watch the exhibitions online. This would comply with CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health requirements. It would also showcase the efforts of the members with the exhibitions.

Fair Board members are very hopeful that the fair will return in 2021 and have begun the planning stages for the event.