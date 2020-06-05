North Iowa Schools Announce Graduation and Prom Plans

Despite the pandemic rules, North Iowa Community Schools are doing the best they can to give the Class of 2020 a parting experience they can take with them for the rest of their lives. Prom has been rescheduled to August 1st and the traditional formal attire will not be the rule. Blue jeans will not be allowed, but students are being asked to dress nicely for the event. Both the dance and the meal are planned to take place in Buffalo Center.

Prior to that on June 10th, the school plans to hold its Baccalaureate and Awards Night at the school. The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend and the event is closed to the public.

Superintendent Joe Erickson felt that graduation on June 14th at 2 pm should be as close to a normal graduation as possible.

One of the issues had to do with attendance by family, friends, and friends during the graduation.

Erickson praised the faculty, staff, and students for enduring the pandemic shutdown and subsequent online learning programs executed by both students and teachers alike. He also congratulated the students on their accomplishments.