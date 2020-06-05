ABATE of Iowa to Hold 36th Annual Freedom Rally in Algona

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa has announced the lineup for the 36th Annual Freedom Rally to be held in Algona, Iowa July 2-4, 2020. All are welcome to the Freedom Rally. Leon Edwards, promoter for the event believes that this year may be even bigger than years past.

Those wishing to attend do not need to be a member or a biker. Though by becoming a member, participants will save on this year’s tickets, even after purchasing a membership. “Member” includes membership in any state supported motorcycle rights organizations in the country. Non-Member Rally tickets are $100 and include access to the festival (July 2-4), camping and all the concerts. Member tickets are $40 through June 21. Those interested in becoming a member, can do so for only $25 at www.abateiowa.org. All attendees must be 18 years of age or older.

The Freedom Rally will be headlined by country superstar Randy Houser, rock icons Buckcherry, and legendary southern rock band Confederate Railroad Kicking off on Thursday July 2,

The 3-day festival includes a multitude of activities including 14 bands, a tattoo contest, bike show & rodeo, burnout pit, DYNO, fireworks, sled pull, duck race, vendors and more! Tent camping is included in all tickets and the rally is open to the public.

Tickets are available online at www.abateiowafreedomrally.com.

The complete musical lineup is listed below in performance order:

Main Stage:

Thursday: Confederate Railroad with Tyrant Souls and Alyssa Ruffin

Friday: Randy Houser with Cody Hicks and Jammer

Saturday: Buckcherry with Hinder and Adelitas Way

Beer Barn:

Wednesday: 303 Band (Late) *Wednesday entry limited to members only

Thursday: 303 Band (Early) and Alyssa Ruffin (Late)

Friday: The Ice Breakers (Early) and Jammer (Late)

Saturday: Mud Wrestling (Early) and Mr. Sinister (Late)