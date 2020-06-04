Worth County Board to Open the Courthouse on Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have approved the re-opening of the Worth County Courthouse on Monday. Department heads met via chat lines with the board to discuss the current measures that should be taken upon opening the courthouse. County Auditor Jacki Backhaus felt it important during the meeting to ask department heads for input.

During the meeting, Chairman A. J. Stone compared the situation with other county courthouses in the area.

Safety measures have been put in place in all offices for the protection of employees and county residents. CDC and Health Department rules will be followed in the courthouse at all times.