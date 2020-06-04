Kanawha Swimming Pool Will Not Open This Year

City officials in Kanawha have opted not to open the pools for summer in Kanawha considering the pandemic situation. Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek believes it is in the best interest of the community to wait on opening until next year.

Normally the city would have to come up with money to try and pay for repairs to the facility, however this year, the approved operational budget will be able to handle most of the costs of repairs.

Repairs to the facility and pool will begin shortly according to Sobek.