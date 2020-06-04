Forest City’s Chamber Offices Have Moved

Most Forest Citians remember the building as the downtown Casey’s located at 104 S. Fourth Street. Then, Casey’s moved out of it, in favor of a new facility closer to the manufacturing section of town. That left a void downtown which the city quickly tried to fill by purchasing the building for $1. The city then decided to move the Forest City Chamber of Commerce from the Cooper Building to the newly acquired space. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Norma Hertzer was happy with the new building which opened on May 26th.

Along with the move comes a change in operation of sorts for the Chamber. It is the merger of Grow Forest City into the scope of the Chamber.

The facility will also serve as a visitors center for those touring through Forest City such as would be the case during the WIT Rally or Country Thunder concert events. Chamber officials will offer information on community services, businesses, camping and tourist sites, hotel information, and other Forest City and surrounding community amenities.

Forest City Economic Development will remain in the Cooper Building which is home to the Forest City Community School District Offices.