BREAKING – Baseball and Softball Players from Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove Can Play

According to the Director of Department of Education, Ann Lebo, an order to waive participation requirements for student-athletes of Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove (also the Meskwaki Settlement School) for the summer of 2020 only has been granted.

On May 21st, just one day after baseball and softball was approved by the IGHSAU and IHSAA, the Belmond-Klemme Community School Board of Directors voted unanimously to not sponsor summer sports. At the time, they were the first school in the state to take such an action.

On Tuesday, one day after baseball and softball practice got underway for much of the state, fellow Wright County School, Eagle Grove, took the same action. The Eagle Grove vote was much closer, 3-2, but still was a “no” for summer sports.

Thursday, the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools confirmed to KIOW that their, Eagle Grove’s, and athletes from the Meskwaki Settlement School would be allowed to play baseball and softball with any school that they choose. The condition is that whichever school they choose, will have to accept them.

“A high school student-athlete who is otherwise eligible to compete in a summer sport during the summer of 2020, but whose school is not offering summer sports, may be permitted to compete for any other member school – without a period of ineligibility”. – Dr. Ann Lebo

No member school or associate member school is compelled to serve as a “host school” or to allow student-athletes who are subject to this waiver to compete for that school’s summer sports teams.

The costs of transportation to and from the “host school” will be the responsibility of the student-athlete or the athlete’s family.

The students will be required to return to their original school following the summer season.

“If a student-athlete does not return to the Original School at the conclusion of the summer sports season, the student-athlete shall serve a period of ineligible as required by Iowa Administrative Code Rule 281—36.15, subrules (3) and (4), unless an exception in one of those subrules applies.” – Dr. Ann Lebo

Athlete’s competition for the school they play for will not be considered for school classification purposes.

This proposed waiver is solely for the summer of 2020 and is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated school closures.