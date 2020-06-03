Robert “Bob” Hestad, 79, of Garner, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A public graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ellington Prairie/Faith Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Garner with Rose Visser, lay minister, officiating.

A public visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 5th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. The family requests that you wear masks and observe social distancing at the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Robert “Bob” Hestad Memorial Fund or favorite charity.

Robert Wayne Hestad, the son of Hjalmer and Inez (Knudtson) Hestad, was born August 25, 1940 in Crystal Township, Hancock County, Iowa. He attended the country schools of Hancock and Winnebago counties and graduated from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1959. Bob served in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969. On June 26, 1965 he married Patty Lynn Crawford at Calvary Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. They farmed north of Garner all of their married life. Family and friends meant the world to him, never missing an opportunity to share his time and talents with others. You could be sure to find him with a cup of coffee, telling a story or joke, while sharing his favorite treats that Patty baked, especially kolaches, kringla, and lutetfisk and lefsa for the Norwegians. Bob enjoyed welding, fixing and creating things, visiting with friends young and old and tractor rides on his JD 4020 and JD 3010. He was a good Christian man, who was a true caretaker of his land, farming was his life. Surely friends, neighbors and strangers embraced him for his generosity, gift of conversation, sense of humor and great willingness to help. Bob was always the one to be counted on. He was a blessing and a gift to all and a good man. He will be missed immensely by all.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Miller where he served on the church council. He served on the boards of Miller Telephone Company, Forest City Co-op Oil and the Forest City Farmer’s Co-op Association and worked at Winnebago and Haugen Contracting.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patty; two children, Kevin (Cindy Johnson) Hestad of Washington, PA and Dawn (Randy) Bruns of Mason City; grandchildren, Sophia and Emma Hestad, Angie Scribner, Mackenzie Poock and Lauren Scribner; a sister, Ione Curtis, of Marshalltown; sisters-in-law, Colleen Findling and Mary Crawford both of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, George and Ellen Crawford; brothers-in-law, Leonard Findling and Jimmy Brewer; sister-in-law, Sharon Brewer; and nephews Michael Brewer and Larry Steffa.