King Loses, Ernst Moves on in the Area Primary Results

Area voters have spoken and the results are in. Across the state, with more than 487,000 ballots cast and more are still coming in, a new record was set for primary election turnout. The previous high in Iowa was 449,490 in 1994. Counties have or will report unofficial results which will be certified by area county supervisor boards. U. S. Senator Joni Ernst will move on to the general election having run largely unopposed, but U. S. Representative Steve King will not. Randy Feenstra took the nod by voters by an 11% margin in Winnebago County and by a similar margin across the district. Now Feenstra faces a tough challenger and veteran campaigner in Democratic challenger J. D. Scholten while Ernst looks to square off against Teresa Greenfield in a first ever all female battle for the U. S. Senate seat from Iowa.

Winnebago County Results

State Senator Dennis Guth won unopposed in Winnebago County and does not look to have a Democratic challenger in the general election in District 4. Henry Stone took the State Representative District 7 nod on the Republican side with 1,081 votes and Debra Jensen has the Democratic nod with 719 votes.

An interesting battle is shaping up for the County Supervisor District 2 seat currently held by retiring Supervisor Mike Stensrud. On the Democratic side Steven Peterson got 229 votes and will face off against Republican Susan Smith who garnered 270 votes to Dan Kirschbaums’ 194.

Current County Auditor Karla Weiss looks to return to her role after running unopposed on the Republican side. There are no Democratic challengers.

With Sheriff Dave Peterson retiring, there will be a new sheriff in town. Michael Droessler won the Republican nod and Steve Hepperly took the Democratic nomination and both will face off in the general election.

Wright County Results

State Representative Terry Baxter will have a tough fight on his hands in the general election. Baxter won unopposed in the Republican primary and will face Glenn Kiss who took the Democratic nomination.

County Supervisor District 1 saw Rick Rasmussen win over Jason Wessels 765 votes to 546 while County Supervisor District 3 saw Karl Helgevold win over Mike Boyd 828 votes to 461.

Betty Ellis looks to return to her role as County Auditor winning the Republican nod with no Democratic challenger.

The same can be said in the County Sheriff election as Jason Schluttenhofer took the Republican primary with no Democratic challenger.

Hancock County

County Supervisor At Large incumbent Jerry Tlach too the Republican nomination over Donny Schleusner 678 votes to 511.

Michelle Eisenman will return as County Auditor for another term having won the Republican nod with no Democratic challengers.

Robert Gerdes took the Republican nod for Sheriff and there were no Democratic challengers.

State Representative Terry Baxter took the Republican nod in District 8 and will face off against Democratic challenger Glenn Kiss.

Worth County

In the United States Representative District 1 race Ashley Hinson took the Republican nomination winning over Thomas Hansen 369 votes to 183. Hinson will now face Abby Finkenauer who ran unopposed.

Waylon Brown won the Republican nod in the state senator District 26 race. There were no Democratic candidates. In the state Representative District 51 race, Jane Podgorniak took the Democratic nod and will face Jane Bloomingdale who took the Republican nod.

In the County Supervisor District 2 race, a three way battle in the Republican race saw Gary Hanson emerge the winner over incumbent Mark Smeby 137 votes to 111. William Schulte had 37 votes. There are no Democratic challengers.

Jacki Backhaus looks to return as County Auditor. She too the Republican nod in an uncontested contest and there were no Democratic challengers.

Sheriff Dan Fank will continue on as County Sheriff winning the Republican nod and there were no Democratic challengers.

Kossuth County

State Senator Dennis Guth won the county election with no Democratic challengers.

It is a different story in the State Representative District 8 race. Glenn Kiss won the Democratic nod in the county while Terry Baxter won the Republican nod. The two will face off in the general election in November.

In the State Representative District 7, Debra Jensen won the Democratic nomination and will face Henry Stone who took the Republican nod.

The County Supervisor for District 2 will have Jack Plathe fill the seat. The Democrat won his race and there were no Republican challengers.

County Supervisor for District 5 saw a bigger and closer battle on the Republican side. Roger Tjarks takes the nod with 247 votes, Nathan Kardoes had 133, Joe Goche had 107, and Anthony Gray had 50. Tjarks will face Democratic primary winner Brad Engelby for the seat.

In the County Auditor race, Tammy Eden took the Republican nod and Amber Garman got the Democratic nod.

The County Sheriff looks to be a Republican who comes out of a close three way race. Roger Fisher emerged victorious with 1,234 votes. Bo Miller had 1,095, and Will Struecker had 133. There were no Democratic challengers.

Cerro Gordo Results

There were some tight races in the Cerro Gordo County primary elections with some possibly going to a recount.

One of those recounts may come in the State Representative for District 52. Craig Clark appear to have won the race by only four votes. He had 50 votes to Charley Thomsons’ 46. Once the count is settled, one of them will have to face off against Democratic challenger Todd Prichard.

In the state Representative for District 53, Sharon Steckman won the Democratic nod and will face Republican Simon Abela.

State Representative for District 54 sees Republican Shannon Latham now face Democrat Karen Koenig who defeated Kai Brost 694 votes to 70 for the Democratic nod.

Adam Wedmore looks to continue as County Auditor as the Democrat will have no Republican challengers in the November election.

Republican Tim Latham will have no challengers in the race for County Supervisor District 1 general election.

Chris Watts won the Republican nod for County supervisor District 3 and there were no Democratic challengers.

Sheriff Kevin Pals won the Republican nod for Sheriff and there were no Democratic contenders.