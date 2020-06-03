Heartland Museum Opens in Clarion

The Heartland Museum is now open for tours according officials. Following virus guidelines, the museum is open for tours Monday – Saturday, 10 am 4 pm. Last admission is at 2:00 pm.

Heartland Museum typically has over 2,000 visitors a year from all over the USA and foreign countries. The highlights of the museum include the “Largest Farm Tractor in the World”. Known as Big Bud, the tractor is something to “see to believe!” For those who want a preview of the world’s largest tractor, the website www.heartlandmuseum.org has pictures of this monster machine.

Heartland also is home to street scenes, Alvina Seller’s Hat Parlor, teddy bears, and over 90 restored tractors and equipment. Over 40 horse drawn buggies, etc. and a lot of farm related equipment are part of the tour. Included is a one room schoolhouse, known as the school were the 4-H emblem was born. In addition, this year the museum erected a working windmill. It does not pump water, but the fans turn to catch the wind.

Contact the museum at (515) 602-6000 for more information.