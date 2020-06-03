Grassley on Nationwide Protests and George Floyd

Our nation is hurting. George Floyd’s death was horrific, and justice must be served.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation, and the officer has been charged with murder.

A single act of violence at the hands of an officer is one too many.

George Floyd deserved better. All black Americans do. Indeed, all Americans do.

The last thing we need is more pain, more devastation and more injustice.

As a country, let’s strive for compassion and listening to others.

The best way to honor George Floyd is to engage with all members of our community, including members of this body, on how to heal these wounds.

This is an opportunity for Congress to discuss what reforms can and should be made to address police use of force.

Let’s move forward and protect our communities together.