Eagle Grove Joins Belmond-Klemme as Only Schools to Not Sponsor Summer Sports

The Top of Iowa Conference took another schedule hit Tuesday afternoon. The Eagle Grove Community Schools Board of Directors voted 3-2 to not play summer sports.

Eagle Grove joins fellow Wright County school, Belmond-Klemme, as the only two schools in the state to decide not to play. During the discussion process, the board touched on multiple topics including what practice would look like, what games would look like, what changes would be seen, transportation, and what would happen if a team member or staff member tested positive during the season.

Eagle Grove softball coach Jim McLaughlin

The board discussed this, their only matter, for roughly 45 minutes. Due to social distancing regulations, the meeting was live streamed on the Eagle Grove Community Schools’ YouTube channel and is archived there.

Eagle Grove baseball coach, Jordan Miller, also got his chance to speak and let the board know his concerns.

The loss of Eagle Grove brings the TIC West from 9 participating members to just seven. Previously, the TIC was set to play seven conference games with the eight participating members to play each other just once. Those meetings then would decide the conference champion.

Eagle Grove was scheduled to start the season on June 15th at home against Forest City.