Worth, Kossuth, and Wright Counties Combine Polling Locations

The State has notified all counties that the Primary Election today must have Polling Places available for those wishing to vote. A change in Iowa Code Section 49.11 allows Counties to combine precincts. This rule was put in place to assist with many Counties having Precinct Election Officials concerned about COVID-19 and not willing to work this election.

Worth County currently has seven Polling Locations within their County and they will be combining all precincts to one precinct at the Kensett Community Center located at 300 Willow Street in Kensett.

Kossuth County will also have just one location open for voting and that will be at the courthouse in Algona. The courthouse is located at 114 W. State Street.

Wright County will move their polling locations to one site for the June 2nd primary. All voters who have not cast an absentee ballot are encouraged to go to the Red Shed Event Center located at 908 2nd street in Clarion to vote.