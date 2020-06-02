What Activities Directors are Saying About Safety and Asking From Parents During this Time

As baseball and softball start to ramp up local athletic directors are asking residents, fans, parents, and athletes to respect each other and their communities.

Jim Boehmer, Activities Director at Lake Mills Community School District says, some may not know what schools, conferences, and the two state organizations are doing to keep everyone safe as sports start again.

There are many things people should keep in mind when gearing up to go to a baseball or softball game this summer. Boehmer says there are three big things he and the rest of Top of Iowa Conference AD’s want everyone to know.

Parents wanting to know if their children are safe and what is being done to protect them; Boehmer says,

At Lake Mills, athletes will also have access to wipes and sanitizer in the dugouts. The school is looking to create habits so athletes can protect themselves and their families.

Boehmer says the schools will do everything they can, including things already mentioned, but are asking for help from parents.

When it was first announced that baseball and softball are returning, mention was also made it’s not guaranteed the season will be completed. Boehmer tells KIOW that this is a fluid situation that will be constantly monitored. If it does come to a point that things need to be shut down, Boehmer explains who would make that decision.

According to the guidance sent out by the IHSAA and IGHSAU school boards that will not sponsor baseball and softball this season must, “for baseball, written correspondence from the superintendent of schools or his/her designee must be sent to executive director Tom Keating by June 8th.” It continued by saying, “softball, written correspondence from the superintendent of schools or his/her designee must be sent to executive director Jean Berger by June 8th.” Following that June 8th deadline, the decision will fall into the hands of local public health departments, which work closely with the schools to make the best decision.

Boehmer also mentioned that right now everyone is excited, but he says there has been and will be more rough spots during this transition back into high school sports.