Hancock County to Consolidate Polling Locations for June Primary

The Primary Election will be held in Hancock County, State of Iowa on June 2, 2020.

Hancock County will be consolidating precincts for this election.

The list below states the consolidated precincts for Hancock County for all voters in Hancock

County.

Precinct # Polling Place

1, 5, 6, 7, 10: Ellington Twp, Madison Twp, Garfield

Twp, Concord Twp, Ell Twp, Liberty Twp, Avery Twp,

City of Garner, City of Goodell, City of Klemme, and

City of Forest City within Hancock County

Garner Public Library

416 State Street

Garner IA 50438

2, 3, 4, 8, 9: Crystal Twp, Bingham Twp, Orthel Twp,

Britt Twp, Erin Twp, Boone Twp, Magor Twp,

Amsterdam Twp, Twin Lake Twp, City of Crystal Lake,

City of Woden, City of Britt, City of Corwith, and City

of Kanawha

Britt Municipal Building

170 Main Ave S

Britt IA 50423

Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 if you have any questions.