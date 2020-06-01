Iowa Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Application Period Extended to June 30, 2020

Funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been provided under the recent Cares Act passed by Congress and the deadline for individuals to apply has been extended to June 30, 2020.

North Iowa families are facing many challenges as they cope with the COVID-19 virus. Some have lost jobs or had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances could lead to difficulty in paying their utility bill.

If you find yourself in that situation, there is help available through the State’s network of local community action agencies that have offices in all 99 counties. Families can apply for the Energy Assistance program at their local community action agency. This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household’s utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Those who have not already applied, or, who are facing disconnection, are encouraged to do so at this time.

Community action agencies also have other types of help available, such as food and clothing pantries, and other services. You can find a link to information about your local community action agency by going to the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ website at https://humanrights.iowa. gov/dcaa/where-apply or by dialing 2-1-1.