Canoeing Class to Be Offered at Thorpe Park

With the onset of late spring and early summer comes the desire to get out on the area waterways and paddle around. For some, this can be a daunting problem just even getting into a canoe or kayak. The Winnebago County Conservation Board and NIACC have the answer to this dilemma. A canoeing class has been organized and Winnebago Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains how the class will go.

Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th / I Street. There is a $15 fee for the class and participants need to register by contacting NIACC at (641) 422-4358 and registering for course # 5797.

While the class can help veterans brush up on their skills, those who have never tried to canoe or kayak are encouraged to take the course and learn the enjoyment of being out on the water.

Because of the COVID-19 safety protocols, registration is limited to 12 people. Those wanting more information about the course can call Ralls at (641) 565-3390.