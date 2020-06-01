Big Bud May Be Going Back to Work

The worlds largest farm tractor may by leaving the Heartland Museum in Clarion to go and farm in Montana. Bud who has been a leading tourist attraction at the museum has had some work done according to Maurice Riley of the Heartland Museum.

Bud has seen his share of the country, moving from place to place and proving his worth at each location.

For now, the large machine, which is twice the height of an ordinary man, will stay in Clarion for all farm equipment enthusiasts to view and admire. The Heartland Museum is open weekdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.