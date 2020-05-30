Wright County Board to Address Tax Credits and COVID-19 Issues

On Monday, the Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9 am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The board will hear an update from the Emergency Operations Center regarding the current state of COVID-19 in Wright County. Currently the county has had 145 positive cases of the virus with testing revealing a number of new cases. Many are from the meat processing plant and the county will address what steps, if any, need to be taken.

The City of Eagle Grove is looking for support for a resolution entitled the Residential Development and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. The board may opt to vote in favor of the resolution or table it in favor of receiving any further information to make a decision.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will meet with the board to discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will update the county on maintenance activities of the roads which including re-rocking, grading, patching, or repairing them.

Finally at 10 am, the board will hear a report dealing with cleaning and repairing sections of Drainage District 107. The board has hired an engineer who will submit his findings in a report to the board and to any concerned member of the public living in the district. Those who wish to comment can call in at (312)-626-6799 with a meeting ID number of 465 435 965.

Those wishing to simply view the meeting can go to https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09