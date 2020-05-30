Winnebago Supervisors to Meet Monday

Due to the election on Tuesday, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday beginning at 9 am. Election officials need the use of the Supervisors Room for the election on Tuesday, which is the reason for the movement of the weekly meeting to Monday. The meeting will begin with a look at secondary roads and their current state. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review current grading schedules and repairs plus review any upcoming projects. He will also present any personnel matters before the board. Meinders will also give the board an amendment to the Secondary Roads Budget for the fiscal year.

The board will review current and future drainage projects and concerns. There are no upcoming issues that have been presented to the Drainage Clerk.

Following an open forum where residents and employees of Winnebago County can speak to the board about issues, the supervisors will consider an installment payment to Dave Randall Construction for the ongoing tuck pointing and brick replacement work being done to the courthouse. The archway is also being reconstructed on the east side of the building. Currently, tax increment financing money is being used to pay for the work on the archway. The board will hold a teleconference meeting on Tuesday to discuss moving finances from Tax Increment Financing to pay for the work.

Those wishing to view the meeting can do so by going to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/ or by Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935.