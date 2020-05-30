Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Good to Excellent Ratings in Area Fishing Spots

The weather this weekend is looking perfect to get out on the lake or fish on the bank at a local river. Skies should be mostly sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night. Rain may move in early Monday morning, but weekend highs will be around 70 while overnight lows for night fishing will be around 45.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 60-65 degrees. The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up some perch in Town Bay. Sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish anywhere from shore with rock and structure. Use a small jig tipped with crawler or small minnow fished under a bobber along shore in Town Bay, Ice House Point from the inlet bridge and from the floating pier and fish house in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas include Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing from shore has been hit or miss. Use twisters, crankbaits and leeches or crawlers fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig fished under a bobber near shore in 5-10 feet of water by rocks or woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try crawlers on a small jig in 5-10 feet of water. Some is sorting needed. Walleye – Fair.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

River levels are up due to recent rains; the water is turbid.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is around 60-65 degrees with around 5 feet of water clarity. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish anywhere with structure near shore or downed trees near the shoreline. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass have moved in close to shore. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber in 3-6 feet of water near shore. If fishing from boat, you may need to move around to stay on top of fish. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity has increased. Anglers have had good luck with walleye in the main lake and panfish in the marina. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shore of the main lake. Walleye – Good: Fishing the main lake has been productive. Boat anglers have had good luck trolling crankbaits in the dredge cuts.Try a twister crankbait or a leech or crawler fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch along shore in the marina and north and east shores. White Bass – Fair: The bite has been hit or miss. Anglers are picking up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake.

Water temperatures are around 60-65 degrees in the Black Hawk District. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low sixties. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching a few walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing a leech on the rock reefs and along the vegetation edge. Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass are spawning. The best bite is early morning. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on jigs fished near the edge of vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a piece of cut bait fished on the bottom near areas where water is coming into the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small minnow fished in the edge of the rushes.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Excellent: Use a minnow or small jig near shore and around vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good. Northern Pike – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bluegills and crappies along the shoreline. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Good.

Lower Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Black Crappie – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Channel Catfish – Good: Try chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom near the spillway.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Good: Cast small jigs or a piece of worm below a bobber.

Upper Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Good. Black Crappie – Good.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is open. The water temperature is 60 degrees. There has been a good panfish bite in many of the bays and harbors, in and around boat hoists and docks. Bluegill – Good: Large schools have been found gathering around hoists and docks. Black Crappie – Good. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

The Walleye Season is open. The water temperature is 62 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Large schools have been found gathering around hoists and docks. Walleye – Fair: Evenings have had fairly good bites; daytime bite is picking up. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is open. The water temperature is 60 degrees. A good spring bass bite has been observed in canal areas, as well a good panfish bite in various harbors and around docks and hoists. Bluegill – Good: Large schools have been found gathering around hoists and docks. Black Crappie – Good. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair:

The Walleye season is open on Spirit Lake, East Okoboji Lake and West Okoboji Lake. Iowa Great Lake water temperatures range from 60 to 65 degrees.The bite is picking up with warmer water temperatures. This week’s extended forecast is temperatures ranging from the upper 60’s to upper 70’s. Recent rain has brought lake levels up a few inches since last week. Big Spirit is 10 inches above the spillway and the Okobojis are 14.2 inches above the spillway. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are up 4 feet and are muddy. Use care when on water in these conditions; water hazards not visible and could capsize or disable a boat. Walleye – Poor: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tail work best. Channel Catfish – Poor: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom. Black Crappie – Poor: Try minnows fished in shallow water areas or around structure.

Decorah District Streams

With spotty rain, some streams may be muddy making it an excellent time to explore new areas to fish. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. DNR wildlife management areas are open to normal recreational uses. Brook Trout – Poor: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a dead minnow or worm and fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are on beds. Use a crankbait or spinnerbait over structure.

Lake Meyer

Hit and miss activity. Fish mid-afternoon and evening to let water temperature to warm up. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Water clarity is excellent. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around brush piles. Use minnow suspended over habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Try along weed edges. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye – Poor: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use jigs tipped with ringworms or twister tails. White Sucker – Poor: Suckers are biting. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye – Poor: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker – Poor: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye – Poor: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler. White Sucker – Poor: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Poor: Use jigs tipped with a worm.

Volga Lake

Anglers are finding fish; focus efforts along rocky shoreline and submersed habitat. Good water clarity. Bluegill – Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Fish 5 to 7 inches are common. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.

Water levels are rising and muddy on area rivers after a week of rain. You may need to travel around to find fishable waters, especially trout streams due to spotty rain. Lake fishing may be your best bet for a successful trip. Expect a rain free weekend with temperatures in the low 70’s for highs and upper 40’s for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie – Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening. Black Crappie – Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish being caught on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky habitat or rip-rap shorelines.

George Wyth Lake

Recent fisheries survey revealed good numbers of quality-sized largemouth bass in George Wyth Lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.

Martens Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass. Black Crappie – Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Also try fishing along the edges of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River has risen and stabilized with recent rain. There have been no reports this past week, but the river may be fair to fish by the upcoming weekend. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike – No Report: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags.

Most interior rivers have risen and are now stabilizing or falling with recent rainfall. Fair to good reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes; crappie spawn is mostly finished. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 9.5 feet and is predicted to rise over a foot. Water temperature is 71 degrees. New Albin Army road is expected to go underwater. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use a lure with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 18.9 feet at Lyxnville and is expected rise another foot then stabilize there. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has bumped up to 10.3 feet and is predicted to reach 11.6 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits near the dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike – Good: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Expect the flathead bite to improve near spawning and as the water warms up. Use large shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas.

Upper Mississippi River levels are rising this week. Recent rains have decreased water clarity. Fish are more actively feeding with the water temperatures near 70 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is rising and is 9.8 feet; levels are 12 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike – Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch – Fair: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. Some fish are being caught alongside of bluegills and crappies in backwater areas. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the beds. It may be harder to find them once the water rises. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are reported out of marina areas, especially under boat docks. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut bait is still producing nice channel catfish. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass bite has picked up; most fish are in spawning behavior right now.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 11.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature has risen to near 70 degrees. Most boat ramps are coming on line after spring flooding, but Pleasant Creek Boat ramp remains closed. Yellow Perch – Slow: Yellow perch are being reported by anglers fishing for bluegills and crappie. Channel Catfish – Good: Some cats have moved along rock lines to prepare for spawning. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being taken in larger complexes such as crooked slough near fallen trees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bass bite has picked up again. Many fish are in spawning mode. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines in the backwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 10.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 13.2 feet at Camanche and 7.9 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature has risen to 71 degrees. The water is clear. The Corps of Engineers boat ramp at Cattail Slough may still be closed due to high water and debris. Walleye – Fair: Angler are finding some walleyes on wing dams near shore with crankbaits. Yellow Perch – Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. Some are still being reported incidentally while fishing for bluegills and crappie. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait in moderate current areas. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has picked back up again; fish are in spawning mode. Black Crappie – No Report: Expect crappie to really start biting on the Mississippi now that water levels have somewhat stabilized. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 11.9 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 72 degrees; water is clear. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits.

Water level is back on the rise after recent rains. Most boat ramps are open after spring flooding, but there may still be some debris. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures hit the 60’s when the sun comes out. Heavy rains over the weekend, but water remains in good condition. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing improved over the weekend. Work in shallow with soft plastics; work slow to tick-off the males guarding territories. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to stay in shallow water to get ready to nest.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is 1 1/2 feet with the rains. Curlyleaf pondweed is having a banner year after a very mild winter. Water temperature is between 69 and 71 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Good: Some bass are in shallow, but they are not building nests. No worn bloody tails yet. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies started to bite at the end of last week, but have moved back out to deeper water. Only a few small stragglers are left in shallow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to move in shallow to spawn. Work the outside edge of the curlyleaf pondweed in 8 to 10 feet of water.

Lake Darling

Water temperature jumped to 71 by early Tuesday morning. Water clarity is improving at about two feet. Largemouth Bass – Good: With the jump in water temperature, bass have started spawning activities. Black Crappie – Fair: Smaller immature crappies are in shallow playing around. Nicer-sized spawning fish moved back out to deeper water marking the end to a very brief spawn. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have started to move in shallow; males are picking out spots to nest.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is 68-69, but hitting the low 70’s on a sunny occasion. Water clarity is good; that’s helping the vegetation have a good spring. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report that male bass are in shallow picking out nesting spots. Females are out a little deeper waiting for the water to warm more. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are moving to shallow water; work the edges of the weed beds and any holes you can find in them. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing was decent over the weekend, but has slowed as the week progressed.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Try crawlers along sandbars. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Channel Catfish – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level was is at summer pool of 683.5 feet. Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait in the channel. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows or bright colored jigs around shallow brush piles.

Diamond Lake

The docks are in, but the facilities are closed. Black Crappie – Good: Most fish are 8-12 feet down in deeper water; some are around the jetties and brush. Try small jigs for these 8-9 inch fish. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or worms in the shallows as they start to move in to spawn. Many fish are 7-8 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: The bite is picking up after the rains.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Some are starting to move to shorelines, while others are in brush. Black Crappie – Slow: A few nice fish are being picked up along deeper brush. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Quite a few smaller males are on beds.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Bluegill – Fair: Fish are starting to move shallow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for fish to move in shallow to spawn. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are shallow to spawn, while some are in deeper water.

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction)

Channel Catfish – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Slow.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. The 10 hp maximum limit is in effect. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are in shallower brush and rock, while others are staging in 10 feet of water. Try minnows under a bobber or cast small plastics. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some fish in the shallows spawning and feeding. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught shallow towards evening while others are in 7-13 feet of water. Try jigs, live bait, jerkbaits and crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish should move shallower again with the upcoming warm up. A variety of artificial lures will work. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Otter Creek Lake

Docks are in; the bathroom at the ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is still closed. Bluegill – Good. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Bass – Good.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Best bite is in the afternoons and evenings when water temperatures are highest. Walleye – Fair: Use crawlers or plastics fished towards evening. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are being seen moving shallower. Try small worms or jigs in warmer water areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being caught on jigs or minnows in the brush or suspended in the mouths of bays . Keep moving until you find the right area. Fish up to 12 inches are reported. Muskellunge – Slow: Some fish are still up shallow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Target windblown areas.

Sand Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for active fish in the shallows.

Union Grove Lake

Bathrooms and the fish cleaning station are open. Bluegill – Fair: Look for fish to move in shallow. Catch fish up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are smaller. Walleye – Slow: A few fish are being caught mostly while targeting other fish.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Bluegill – Good: Good bite in the Pinicon Ridge backwaters this weekend.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits fished along the rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs or jigs and minnows around submerged structure and shorelines.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try a bobber and worms in shallow areas. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs and twister tails along the shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows and jigs around the standing timber and shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms and a bobber around shorelines and vegetation.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rapped shores and around structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs and spinnerbaits around structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and jigs along rocky shores. Bluegill – Good: Try a worm and bobber around structure and along shorelines.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.46 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Crappies are moving shallow to spawn and can be caught from shore as well as from boats.

Red Haw Lake

The docks are in. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms along the shorelines and around structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a chunk of nightcrawler around structure and along the shore.

Crappie fishing picked up in most lakes in the district. Cast small jigs or minnows along shore. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: 1200 extra rainbow trout were stocked in Ada Hayden on May 21. Cast small inline spinners and spoons or live minnows and nightcrawlers under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Troll live bait rigs or vertical jig with minnows, nightcrawlers, or leeches near points humps and roadbeds. Target the East Boat ramp bay, the West Boat Ramp bay and the marina to beach area. Black Crappie – Fair: Warm weather has brought crappies back to shallower water. Use live minnows fished near any wood and rock in 6 feet of water or less, especially in the coves.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies with live minnows under a bobber fished near tree falls and drift or troll panfish jigs out a little deeper on the edges of the tree falls and over sunken pallets. Most crappies are 8.5 to 10 inches.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Fair: Warming water temperatures have the remaining crappies that haven’t spawned moving shallow.Use live minnows fished under a bobber or cast jigs with plastics near rip-rap, natural rock and wood. Drift or troll panfish jigs until you find schools to catch crappies that have spawned and moved just off the shallows.

Rock Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Cast jigs with twister tails or live minnows near shore on tree falls and rip-rap.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Anderson Area Pond 1

Kayaks and canoes only. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs; fish average 9 inches. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and can be caught close to shore. Fish average 8 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait in the upper end of the lake.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good fish population. Channel Catfish – No Report: Cast cut bait or shad sides off the new jetty on the west side of the lake. Fish range from 2 to 5 pounds. Black Crappie – No Report: Black crappies are being caught around the new jetty in the lake.

Greenfield Lake

Anglers are catching a few crappie and bluegills along the dam and around the jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish shad sides on the wind-blown shore, especially in the upper end of the lake where water warms sooner. Black Crappie – Fair: Target around jetties and the dam. Bluegill – Slow: A few bluegill are being caught with worms. Bluegills will start to spawn soon.

Lake Anita

A few crappies were caught around the reefs this week. Bluegills are starting to build nests. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegills in 6 to 8 feet of water around the reefs. Fish should move up on reefs to spawn this week. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies have moved out to deeper water and around tree piles in the lake.

Lake Manawa

Walleyes are being picked up around the dredge cuts. Fishing should pick up this week with warming temperatures. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind-blown shores with shad sides or cut bait to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie bite has slowed with cool temperatures. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success trolling crankbaits using planner boards. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: A few wipers are being caught by walleye anglers.

Meadow Lake

The water level was drawn down by the DNR last summer to stimulate bluegill growth. The lake is full and bluegills are building nests to prepare to spawn. Bluegill – No Report: Cast small jigs to find spawning bluegills on top of underwater reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: Sorting is needed for bigger fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Anglers were catching a few remaining spawning crappies on the reefs. Bluegills are starting to build nests on the reefs. Bluegill – Fair: A few large bluegills are being caught around brush piles and the reefs .Next week should be good for spawning bluegills. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch black crappie around the jetties and underwater reefs. Large fish will average 10 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: A large population of 12 to 14 inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or silt dams. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits fished along shallow flats for walleye of all sizes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Use worms fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or fish mounds for bluegill of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along the dam for walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies up to 10 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for crappie up to 11 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished in coves, along the fishing jetties or near cedar tree brush piles for bluegill of all sizes.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the 60’s to low 70’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.