NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Join in on the Family Fun of Fishing During Free Fishing Weekend

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 5, 6 and 7 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend. All other regulations remain in place.

“Grab your tackle box, take the family, and get your lines in the water this weekend,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “Enjoy your time together, make lasting memories and put your worries behind you.”

Free fishing weekend is a great time to take kids fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond. There are plenty of options to help you find a spot that is less crowded, so you can easily keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups. If the parking lot is full when you get to a fishing spot, pick a new location or come back at a time that is not so busy like early morning or later at night.

Keep the fun going all summer long by buying a fishing license. It’s easy to buy a fishing license with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/. You can download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and store your fishing license, so you will always have access to your license no matter where you are. Yearly, seven-day, or 24-hour fishing licenses are available.

Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal.

Get tips for taking kids fishing and catching crappie and bluegills on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Ready- to-Fish.