NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Fawning Season is Underway, Watch for Deer to Be on the Move

Fawning season is here which means car deer collisions will likely tick up and calls to conservation groups about abandoned fawns will begin.

Iowa’s peak fawning season stretches from middle May to middle June, followed by a second and much smaller peak fawning season in July. Fawning season is preceded by yearling bucks being disbursed by the does as she prepares to deliver this year’s fawns.

These newly on their own yearlings go through a learning curve without adults around, which leads to deer being more visible during the day and more young deer involved in vehicle collisions. Drivers are encouraged to use November rut defensive driving techniques like reducing their speed and avoiding distractions and scanning road ditches during this time.

After pushing out the yearlings, the does will also be on the move looking for a spot where she feels safe and isolated to give birth. With some urban greenbelt areas experiencing high water, that means the fawns could show up in flower beds, un-mowed yard or field corners or fencerows.

According to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls, there is a reason why the fawn is hunkered down where you found it.

To the average individual who finds one of these fawns, they may believe that it has been abandoned, but Ralls says that is not the case at all and that Mom is close by.

According to Ralls, the white spots on a fawns coat is nature’s camouflage designed to simulate sunlight penetrating the trees on the forest floor, and will disappear over time, being replaced by brown fur as it grows.

This concept of leaving baby deer alone actually applies to all animals and birds.

As part of the Iowa DNR’s chronic wasting disease management plan, fawns will not be rehabilitated to avoid spreading the always fatal disease.