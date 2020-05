The Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will once again be participating in the Summer Food Service Program for area youth. The meals will be provided to call children regardless of age, sex, color, race, disability, or national origin. Meals will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Lunches will be given out free of charge at the Salem Lutheran Church located at 401 S. Lake Street in Lake Mills from 11 am until Noon beginning Monday and continuing until August 24th.