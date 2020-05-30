Ag Prices Generally Down for April

The average price received by farmers for corn during April in Iowa was $3.28 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down 36 cents from the March price and 23 cents below April 2019.

The April 2020 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.35 per bushel, was down 8 cents from the March price but 10 cents above the April 2019 price.

The April average oat price per bushel was $3.51, down 53 cents from March but 13 cents above April 2019.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $113.00 per ton in April. This was up $2.00 from the March price but $38.00 below the April 2019 price. The April 2020 alfalfa hay price averaged $121.00, up $5.00 from the previous month but $34.00 below April 2019. The average price received for other hay during April was $93.00 per ton. This was down $1.00 from the March price and $44.00 below the April 2019 price.

The average price was $14.00 per cwt for milk, down $5.00 from the March price and $4.20 below one year ago.