Ag Prices Generally Down for April

May 30, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Ag Prices Generally Down for April

The average price received by farmers for corn during April in Iowa was $3.28 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down 36 cents from the March price and 23 cents below April 2019.
The April 2020 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.35 per bushel, was down 8 cents from the March price but 10 cents above the April 2019 price.
The April average oat price per bushel was $3.51, down 53 cents from March but 13 cents above April 2019.
All hay prices in Iowa averaged $113.00 per ton in April. This was up $2.00 from the March price but $38.00 below the April 2019 price. The April 2020 alfalfa hay price averaged $121.00, up $5.00 from the previous month but $34.00 below April 2019. The average price received for other hay during April was $93.00 per ton. This was down $1.00 from the March price and $44.00 below the April 2019 price.
The average price was $14.00 per cwt for milk, down $5.00 from the March price and $4.20 below one year ago.

