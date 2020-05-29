North Iowa Hires Former Warrior, Heins, as Softball Coach

Now that the baseball and softball season is finally right around the corner, the North Iowa Community School District is introducing their new softball coach.

School activities director, Meggon Jacobs, confirmed to KIOW yesterday that former Waldorf University softball standout, Lauren Heins has been tabbed as the program’s next leader.

Heins spent the 2017-18 and 2018-2-2019 season as the Warriors’ shortstop. She came to Waldorf by way of Iowa Lake Community College where she played in 99 career games for the Lakers over her first two seasons. She continued that excellence, energy, and leadership on the field for Waldorf according to Warriors’ coach, Lexy Determan.

Heins played her high school softball in her hometown of Andover, Minnesota, home of the Huskies.

Heins takes over for Chad Hinders who captained the ship for the past six seasons racking up a 46-99 record.

Coach Heins and Coach Determan will get a unique opportunity on Monday, June 22nd when North Iowa travels to Forest City to compete in Top of Iowa Conference action. Determan is an assistant coach for the Indians. Both coaches did cross paths last year when Heins was an assistant coach at Lake Mills, though, this time around, Heins will be coaching her own team for the first time against her former coach.

Heins is described as a person that is full of energy so it wasn’t shocking when she said North Iowa fans can expect an aggressive, fast, and fundamentally sound brand of softball.

Heins will also teach physical education within the school district.

Last year the Bison finished 6th in the Top of Iowa West going 5-18 overall and 4-15 in conference play. The Bison will kick off the 2020 shortened season on June 15th when they travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director at KIOW and KHAM in Forest City. He can be reached weekdays from 8am-5pm call 641-585-1073 or email zarren@coloffmedia.com.