Coronavirus Cases Reach Double Digits in Many Local Counties

Despite Governor Kim Reynolds relaxation of business operations and large group gatherings, cases of Coronavirus continue to mount. In Winnebago County on Thursday afternoon, there have been 11 positive cases of the virus. In Hancock County, there have been 16 while Franklin County were 10. Cerro Gordo County had 25 cases while Wright County continues to climb from 142 cases on Wednesday to 145 cases on Thursday. In contrast, Kossuth County had 9 cases and Worth County had three.

Most of the 26 new cases over the past week have to do with testing. For example, new cases are developing daily because those who may not show signs are testing positive. Still others are showing mild to very mild signs.

Some counties are seeing substantial increases particularly in meat production locations such as in Wright County where new cases continually rise. The new case count also includes an increase of more than 400 cases in Buena Vista County alone. Governor Kim Reynolds was asked if there’s an outbreak at a food production facility in Storm Lake, and she said nothing is confirmed.

Sixteen of Iowa’s 99 counties are in single digits with the number of cases reported. Among those Decatur and Wayne Counties only have one case each. Locally, Palo Alto has 9 cases, Mitchell has five and Chickasaw has 8.