School Boards Say, “PLAY BALL”, Four More Local Schools Approve Summer Sports

Four more local school districts voted yesterday in favor of sponsoring baseball and softball this summer. The votes come just one week after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, IGHSAU Director Jean Berger, and IHSAA Director Tom Keating, Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo, and the Iowa Department of Public health gave their stamp of approval to play baseball and softball this summer with restrictions.

Yesterday afternoon, the Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school boards voted, yes, for summer sports. The “yes” votes don’t come as a surprise, Forest City activities director Chad Moore told KIOW last week that, “most of the conference is in favor of summer sports.” He continued by saying, “everyone is just thankful to give the kids this opportunity.”

More of the conversation with Moore can be found here.

The West Hancock and Lake Mills’ boards voted last night as part of special meetings. Again, no surprise that both districts voted in favor. West Hancock activities director Steve Lansing told KIOW yesterday afternoon that pending board approval, the plan was to play; the vote wasn’t passed unanimously though. Lake Mills’ activities director Jim Boehmer was also confident Wednesday afternoon saying, “No concerns have been expressed and we will certainly excuse anyone if they have concerns.”

These four schools join North Iowa, Eagle Grove, North Union, and Algona, Bishop Garrigan as TIC West schools who will play baseball and softball this season. Belmond-Klemme is the lone conference school who will not sponsor summer sports this season.

The TIC has announced that all participating schools will play seven conference games and the team(s) with the best record will be crowned champions. A majority of the schools have announced either 15 or 16 game regular season. You can find all of the schedules on the conference website.

Tomorrow KIOW will speak with local AD’s about frequently asked questions, or concerns from parents, fans, and community members.

KIOW/KHAM will soon announce it’s plan for local coverage throughout the baseball and softball season.