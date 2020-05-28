Hancock Supervisors to Certify Levies

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 1 pm in the Basement Meeting Room of the Law Enforcement Center. The change of venue from the usual Board of Supervisors Room in the courthouse is due to the absentee and in person voting taking place in the Supervisors Room. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting can be seen from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/371891213.

The board will take up several resolutions regarding joint drainage districts with Kossuth, Wright, and Cerro Gordo Counties. These include Drainage District no. 46-3 Lateral 37, Joint Drainage District no. 46-3 Lateral 39, Joint Drainage District no. 49-1-125 Main Open Ditch, Joint Drainage District no. 54-121 Main Open Ditch, Joint Drainage District no. 56-4, Joint Drainage District no. 70-147 Lateral 5 + 40, Joint Drainage District no. 73-139, Joint Drainage District no. 86-1- 31 Main Open Ditch, Joint Drainage District no. 86-1-31 Lateral 14, Joint Drainage District no. 93-100-131, and Joint Drainage District no. 120-7.

The board will need to certify the levies amounts for next fiscal year so that residents are levied the correct amounts for the water drained from their properties.

Those who wish to comment on the certifications can do so during the public forum of the meeting by calling (408) 650-3123 and use access code 371-891-213.