Hancock County Small Business Aid Lends Great Results

The Hancock County Economic Development Corporation recently accepted applications for grants to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. The program was established after federal and state money went to a small number of Hancock County businesses. Jill Kramer with the Hancock County Economic Development Corporation explains.

Kramer believed that the program would help local Hancock County businesses, so certain parameters and requirements were put in place.

What she was surprised by was the number who applied for the grant.

Kramer stated that the funding will be distributed to all 38 applicants. The hope is to help these companies, many of which had to remain closed under Governor Kim Reynolds orders. Many of those orders have since been relaxed allowing the businesses to continue to recoup.