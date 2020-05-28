Forest City School District to Hold Locker Online Auction Through June 5th

The Forest City Community School District announces that the Board of Education approved the district to host an online auction for metal lockers that were recently removed from the Forest City Middle School. The school district will host the online auction, www.biddingowl.com/ forestcitycommunityschool, from May 27 – June 5, 2020.

There are two styles of metals lockers and bidding will be available on various sets. The first style of lockers are group-welded together and are available in sets of two, four or six. The starting bid for a set of two is $20. The second style of lockers will be auctioned in sets of four or six; however, these lockers are screwed together and can be used individually. Bidding for a set of four starts at $20. There is also an opportunity to bid on sets of about 100 lockers.

Only online bids will be accepted. Bidders must create a free account to be part of the online auction. “This is the same online auction site that we used for the high school gym floor pieces and you can use that same account to bid on the lockers,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The auction begins May 27 at 1 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m. on June 5, 2020. Winning bidders will be contacted and must pick up the lockers the following week, June 8-12. Complete details about the online auction are located at www.biddingowl.com/ forestcitycommunityschool.