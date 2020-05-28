Forest City Hall Will Have New Precautions in Place Upon Re-Opening

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States and the world, the Forest City Hall had an open appearance and easy access to City Council meetings. That has since changed. Now council meetings are broadcast online, bill payments are done electronically or through a drop box outside. Meetings were face to face and held in offices.

The pandemic forced City Hall to close for the safety and health of city employees. That too is changing on June 1st when the facility will once again be open to the public. Once inside, residents will notice some changes according to Mayor Byron Ruiter.

City officials will also keep a tight rule on the number of residents who can be inside facility at one time.

City officials are encouraging residents to continue using the drop box, bill paying by phone, or calling the proper city official to report an issue.