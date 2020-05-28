Forest City Community Band Season Canceled

After closely watching and consulting Governor Reynolds and the CDC Guidelines as well as in response to the cancellations of the Puckerbrush Days and July 4th. Celebrations in Forest City and Clear Lake, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Forest City Community Band Performance Series for 2020. The band would routinely play in the gazebo on the Winnebago Courthouse grounds on Sunday evenings. The tradition was started in the summer of 1979 and went uninterrupted until this year.

Officials released a statement over the cancellation of the season, “We will miss seeing, and working with our dedicated Musicians, Supporters as well as the wonderful turnouts each week by our Forest City and area patrons. We look forward to an exciting and entertaining Concert series in 2021, our 42nd. season as one of the Good Will Ambassadors of Forest City!”