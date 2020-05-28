Evictions, Foreclosures, and Debt Collections Can Resume Today

The governor’s ban on evictions and foreclosures brought on by the coronavirus ends today. Iowa Legal Aid Litigation Director Alex Kornya says the court system isn’t fully open yet, so most eviction hearings will still be delayed. But landlords will be able to terminate leases for tenants who have not paid rent or broken terms of the lease.

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s establishing a new fund to prevent some evictions and foreclosures, but hasn’t shared details yet. Kornya says it’s important for that assistance to be part of a longer planning process for Iowans.

Most debt collections can also resume today. Nursing home evictions and property tax penalties are still suspended until June 25th.