The USDA crop report shows 97 % of the corn crop is in the ground, which is three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-two percent of the corn has already emerged — up by 20 percent from the previous week. On the bean side, 92 % are planted, and that’s almost one month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of average. Just more than half of the beans have emerged which is double what had already popped out of the ground last week.