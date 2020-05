Vareld “Swede” Englin, 93, of Garner passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020 at Parc Hall Care Center in Emmetsburg, Iowa.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.