Puckerbrush Days Have Been Canceled for 2020

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel Forest City’s 2020 Puckerbrush Days. The event has been Forest City’s largest community celebration since 1986 and officials stated that this decision was not made lightly.

According to Forest Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer, the decision was made in response to challenges presented by COVID-19.

Puckerbrush Days is a four day annual community celebration in July that offers over 30 activities for community members and guests. The Puckerbrush parade, Rotary chicken dinner, fireworks, battle of the businesses, fire truck rides, craft show and dog agility demonstration are just a few of the family focused activities offered during the event each year.

Hertzer stated that she and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community and local businesses for their continued support.