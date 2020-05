The Northwood Lions and Lifeserve Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive on Thursday, June 4th from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm. It will take place in the VFW Post which is north on Highway 65.

Claire Deroin with the LifeServe Blood Center stated that the donation process will take about an hour of your time.

One donation will save up to three lives according to Deroin and the process is very simple.

Appointments can be made by calling (641) 324-2252 or by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org.