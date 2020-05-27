More Local Schools Set to Vote on Summer Sports

School boards in the KIOW listening area are starting to take action on the decisions of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, IGHSAU Director Jean Berger, and IHSAA Director Tom Keating. All three leaders along with Iowa Department of Education Director, Dr. Ann Lebo, and the Iowa Department of Public health have agreed that schools can play baseball and softball this summer with restrictions.

It was assumed when announced last week and confirmed yesterday afternoon that schools will be able to make the decision. Belmond-Klemme became one of the first in the state to axe summer sports. They announced just one day after it was made official there would be sports; that no summer sports would be sponsored by the school this year.

Today, four more local schools are set to vote on the measure. Preview those votes with school administrator statements below.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Board of Directors – will hold a zoom meeting at noon and on the agenda is, “approve summer baseball/softball”, which is likely to pass.

The West Hancock School Board of Directors – Set to vote tonight and activities director Steve Lansing says pending board approval, the plan is to play summer sports.

The Lake Mills’ Board of Directors – Set to vote tonight in support of summer sports. Activities Director Jim Boehmer, “No concerns have been expressed and we will certainly excuse anyone if they have concerns.”

The Forest City Schools Board of Directors – They will also meet today to have the same discussion. Forest City Schools Activities Director, Chad Moore, told KIOW that other then Belmond-Klemme, it seems like most of the conference, including Forest City, is in favor of sponsoring summer sports.

Moore says more discussion and decisions will need to be made as far as the logistics but is thankful they can give kids this opportunity.

First discussed during a TIC activities director meeting held last week, the conference has decided to just jump into their normally planned schedule. This year the east and west are separate and will have a separate champion; each conference school was scheduled to play everyone twice. The second time around the conference was conveniently scheduled to start on June 15th, the date the state has set to resume play.

Each team will play each other once and the school(s) with the best record will be crowned conference champions.

Yesterday afternoon, North Iowa activities director, Meggon Jacob, confirmed to KIOW that the Bison will also play summer sports. We will be talking to Meggon tomorrow on our four daily sportscasts and here at KIOW.com. Daily sportscasts run at 7:55 am, 9:45 am, 12:05 pm, and 3:45 pm.

As more schools make their decisions on summer sports, KIOW will have the latest.