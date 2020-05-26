Worth County Board to Discuss Drainage Projects

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today instead of it’s normal Monday meeting date due to the Memorial Day holiday. Their meeting will be available by electronic means pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.8 – In circumstances where such a meeting is impossible or impractical due to concerns about COVID-19 and social distancing for the safety of the board members and the public. Those wishing to join the Zoom Meeting can go to: https://zoom.us/j/435128100. Meeting ID: 435 128 100

Of major concern in the meeting are road maintenance and drainage. The board will address an amendment to the Road and Drainage Easement and Maintenance Agreement between Freeborn Wind Energy, LLC, the Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa and the Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa as Trustees of Drainage Districts in Worth County, Iowa. They may vote to approve the amendment or table it for a later date.

Drainage issues consist of a change of date for the landowner meeting on Drainage District #22 Lateral 10 and 10B. The board will then continue an annexation hearing to July 13th so that more information can be gathered.

The board will also take up a request to use the courthouse grounds in Northwood for Bible Readings June 27th through July 5th. The board will hold a budget amendment hearing beginning at 9 am.