Viola M. Albers, 96, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden or Gateway Hospice.

Viola May Albers, the daughter of John and Alvena (Englebarts) Johnson, was born July 19, 1923 in Ledyard, Iowa. She attended country school near her home until the eighth grade. On February 11, 1942, she was married to Raymond Albers in Ledyard. To this union three children were born, Terry, Linda and Randy. They lived in various areas of Iowa and Minnesota. Raymond was a butter maker and Viola was his assistant. Viola retired from Winnebago Industries in Forest City as a supervisor. She and Raymond enjoyed dancing and camping.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and WELCA.

Viola is survived by her children, Terry (Kathy) Albers of Mesa, AZ and Linda (Dennis) Smith of Woden; a daughter-in-law, Karen Albers of Lexington, TX; seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Randy; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.