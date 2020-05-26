Valeda Faye Abbey, age 86, of Joice, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Burial of cremains will be held in Ellington Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Valeda Abbey memorial fund in care of the family.