Tornado Watch and Warnings Issued as Storms Hit the Area

Severe weather hit the area on Tuesday night causing minor damage. Several storms were “training”, one following another throughout the evening with some becoming very dangerous at times.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch that was in effect until 8 pm Tuesday evening for the entire broadcast area. Strong to severe thunderstorms swept across the area Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Some of these may contained damaging winds, a few quickly forming funnel clouds, and locally heavy rain that led to localized flooding.

KIOW Weather Spotters texted that fields were beginning to flood and in some locations, it was near zero visibility inside the storms.

These storms were moving from the south to the north and carried strong gusty winds inside the storms.

Two Tornado Warnings were issued which included Faribault and Freeborn Counties in Minnesota then another in Franklin and Wright Counties in Iowa. The Iowa storm was particularly dangerous because it was traveling at peak speeds of 55 mph and winds were gusting much higher in the storm cell. Several items in yards were blown over including some tree damage east of Eagle Grove.

That same system regrouped and became a severe thunderstorm over Northwood and Kensett prompting the last major warning of the night in the form of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Very heavy rains fell in some pockets and along I-35 where motorists pulled over or took to rest stops along the interstate. The storm then weakened quickly and departed Worth County to the north well below severe storm requirements. The Tornado Watch which covered the entire broadcast area was allowed to expire at 8 pm on Tuesday after severe weather had moved northward into Minnesota.

The storms formed along a stationary front which will affect the area again on Wednesday. Showers are mainly forecast for Wednesday with the next chance for stronger activity coming Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details as they become available on Wednesday evening and Thursday.