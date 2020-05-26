North Iowa Fair is Canceled

After much discussion and deliberation, careful review of Governor Reynold’s May 20th Proclamation of Disaster Emergency and, after consultation with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health(CGDPH), the North Iowa Fair Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the events of the 2020 North Iowa Fair are cancelled. The Board of Directors’ decision was difficult for all concerned, but ultimately was necessary in order to ensure the health and well-being of all who attend and support the North Iowa Fair.

Just two years away from winning the Association of Iowa Fair’s prestigious Blue Ribbon Fair award, the staff and Directors were looking forward to giving North Iowa yet another Fair to celebrate.